FA Cup will remain exciting despite elimination of top clubs - Chairman

Chairman for the MTN FA Cup Wilson Arthur has assured fans to expect an entertaining run of matches in the remaining fixtures of the competition despite the elimination of some top clubs.

Ahead of the semifinals, Hearts of Oak, Kotoko, and Aduana Stars have all been kicked out of the competitions by underdog-tagged teams.

While many have written off the competition's excitement due to the absence of such clubs, Wilson Arthur disagrees.

"If the big teams are the best teams, they will stay in the competition and get to the final.”

“This year’s narrative is different. Dreams FC kicked out the defending Champions Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium in a competitive match.

“Kotoko also lost to the league leaders Aduana FC and it means they are not the best teams at the moment.

“Aduana FC also lost to King Faisal, so that is it.

“We always work with the clubs that progress at the moment and we do not have expectations with who gets to the finals.”

“We only have to focus on the quality of the games and that is what we have now on our hands. The competition is about the best teams of the moment.

“It is what the competition is about. It is the MTN FA CUP, so we should be happy that we have surprises in the cup competitions,” he told Citi Sports.

There are still four Premier League clubs in the semifinals of the competitions including last season's semifinalist Dreams FC, King Faisal, and Nsoatreman while Skyy FC remains the only Division One side among the last four.