FA Cup: Without you beating Golden Kick won’t be possible; come and support us – Kotoko coach Karim Zito urges fans

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Karim Zito, has appealed to supporters to mass up at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday to cheer on the team to victory in the MTN FA Cup final.

The Porcupine Warriors will lock horns with lower division side Golden Kick SC in the final to battle for the trophy and a ticket to represent Ghana in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, Coach Abdul Karim Zito stressed the importance of playing in Africa and called on fans to troop to the Stadium in their numbers to rally the team to victory.

“This is a bigger chance for us to make another history to go back to Africa. Every Kotoko player wants us to go back to Africa. Without them, it wouldn’t be possible. So they should come in their numbers to cheer the team to victory,” Coach Zito said.

He added, “Until we go to Africa, we have not achieved our objective because Kotoko became popular with Africa.”

The MTN FA Cup between Golden Kick SC and Asante Kotoko is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm.