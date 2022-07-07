Fabio Gama: Asante Kotoko confirm Brazilian midfielder’s departure

Asante Kotoko have confirmed Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama has left the club following the expiration of his contract.

“Fabio Gama leaves Asante Kotoko after the expiration of his contract,” Kotoko announced on Thursday.

"Fabio informed Management at the end of the season of his desire to explore other opportunities elsewhere after two successful seasons with the Club."

"He explained the personal and family reasons related to the decision and Management are respectful of same. It was never an issue of the club’s inability to meet his demands as none was made."

"We thank Fabio and his family for many wonderful memories, positive attitude and sense of professionalism during his stay. Asante Kotoko wish him the very best in his next adventure."

Gama joined Kotoko as a free agent in 2020 and helped them win the Ghana Premier League this year.

He signed a two-year contract which expired at the end of June.

The 29-year-old is set to join Bahraini giants Muharraq Club,