Facts and Figures: Ivory Coast defeat Nigeria to win AFCON 2023

A packed-to-the-rafters Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan was the perfect setting for Ivory Coast to add a third African title in front of their loyal supporters who rallied them to a pole finish as a result of a 2-1 comeback victory over Nigeria.

Below are facts and figures from the final match of the AFCON 2023:

For the 12 th time in history, the host country have won the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, and the first since Egypt in 2006. For CÃ´te d’Ivoire, this is their third title ever, after 1992 in Senegal and 2015 in Equatorial Guinea.

time in history, the host country have won the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, and the first since Egypt in 2006. For CÃ´te d’Ivoire, this is their third title ever, after 1992 in Senegal and 2015 in Equatorial Guinea. Nigeria have been eliminated in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations final for the fifth time (after 1984, 1988, 1990 and 2000), equalling Ghana for the joint-most a side has finished as the tournament's runners-up.

Emerse FaÃ© is the very first manager to win a CAF Africa Cup of Nations tournament without starting the edition as head coach of his team.

Nigeria have only attempted five shots tonight, their fewest tally in a CAF Africa Cup of Nations game since Opta collects this data (2010).

Nigeria’s William Troost-Ekong is the first defender/full back to score three goals in a same CAF Africa Cup of Nations edition since Opta collects this data (2010).

William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria) and SÃ©bastien Haller (CÃ´te d’Ivoire) are the first players to score in both CAF semi-final and final in a same CAF Africa Cup of Nations edition since Gedo with Egypt in 2010.

Franck KessiÃ© has scored two goals in his last four CAF Africa Cup of Nations games (1 v Senegal in the last 16, 1 v Nigeria today), after finding the net just once in his first 15 in the tournament. He has scored the very first goal for CÃ´te d’Ivoire in a CAF AFCON final, for their fifth game at this stage.

CÃ´te d’Ivoire’s Simon Adingra is the first player to assist twice in a CAF Africa Cup of Nations final in the 21 st century.

century. At 36 years and 73 days, CÃ´te d’Ivoire’s Max-Alain Gradel became the oldest outfield player to appear in a CAF Africa Cup of Nations final since Opta collects this data (2008) and the second overall behind Egypt’s goalkeeper Essam El Hadary (37 years in 2010 and 44 years in 2017).

Source: CAF