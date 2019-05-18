Fafali Dumehasi's penalty shootout heroics earn Ghana bronze at WAFU Cup of Nations

Black Queens beat Mali 8-7 on penalties to win bronze medal at the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations on Saturday at the Stade Robert-Champroux in Abidjan.

Ghana settled for a goalless draw after 90 minutes and the winner had to be decided via penalty shootout.

Captain Fafali Dumehasi made a crucial last kick save to give the Black Queens and coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo bronze as a consolation.

Both sides were tied at 1-1 and Dumehasi, a police officer, maintained a clean sheet in all five games played at the tournament conceding only during penalty kicks.

Hasaacas Ladies Janet Ama Egyir was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the match.

By Ayishatu Zakaria Ali