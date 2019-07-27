'Failed' Black Stars technical team must resign - Mohammed Polo

Ghana legend Mohammed Polo wants Black Stars technical team to step down following a disappointing showing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Black Stars suffered their worst Afcon campaign in 13 years in Egypt.

Prior to the tournament, the Black Stars had reached the semi-finals of the last six Afcons but were booted out at the 1/16th stage by Tunisia, who went on to finish fourth.

“The Technical team should know that they have failed Ghanaians woefully so they should honourably resign,” Polo is quoted by Footballmadeinghana.com.

The technical team is led by Kwesi Appiah, who is said to have a running contract which expires in December, even though his original two-year contract ended in April.