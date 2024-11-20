Failure to win our home games affected our chances of qualifying for 2025 AFCON - Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, has attributed Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to the failure to win home games.

After six games played u. The qualifiers, the Black Stars recorded three defeats and three draws to finish at the 4th spot with three points.

Speaking on what accounted for the team's failure to qualify to compete in the tournament in Morroco next year, Asante Twum said the team's failure to win home games affected their chances of qualifying for the tournament.

"Losing to Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium was the genesis of Black Stars' problems in the qualifiers because playing away was always going to be difficult. I was shocked when we lost and I told some people at the FA, including the coach [Otto Addo] that this would come back to hunt us," he told Asempa FM.

"We were hoping to bounce back against Sudan and it did not work. The same against Sudan in the doubleheader. We failed to take advantage of our home games and that was a major factor and a setback as to why we could not qualify for the AFCON," he added.

Ghana opened their campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Angola before a 1-1 draw against Niger.

In a doubleheader against Sudan, the Black Stars were held to a goalless scoreline at the Accra Sports Stadium before losing 2-0 in the return leg.

In the game against Angola in Luanda, the team needed a win but were held to a 1-1 draw before losing 2-1 against Niger in the final group game.

The team now turn their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March 2025.