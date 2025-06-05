GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Faisal Chibsah calls for quality education to enhance talent development in Ghana

Published on: 05 June 2025
Faisal Chibsah calls for quality education to enhance talent development in Ghana
Faisal Chibsah

High-performance specialist Faisal Chibsah believes quality education is key to unlocking Ghana's full potential in football talent development.

Chibsah notes that despite Ghana's rich talent pool, systemic gaps, particularly in education, hinder the country's ability to maximize its potential.

"We are lucky that we can produce talent in a given day. But... I don’t think we’ve maximized that opportunity," Chibsah said.

He emphasised that Ghana's talent pool is undeniable, but the structures needed to refine and elevate that talent remain underdeveloped.

Chibsah advocates for a holistic approach to player development, including improved education for players, families, and support staff.

"One area where I’d like to see more improvement is the quality of education... We all have a role to play," he added.

By raising the standard of education, Chibsah believes Ghana can produce even more talent and achieve better results in local and international competitions.

"Where we are now with our education, it tells you we can do more," he concluded.

