Faisal Chibsah commends Otto Addo for inviting new Players

FIFA High-Performance Specialist, Faisal Chibsah, has praised coach Otto Addo for giving opportunities to new players in the Black Stars squad during the 2025 Unity Cup.

With key players absent, Addo handed minutes to young players, and some made a strong impression.

"It was exciting to see many new faces [in the national team]," Chibsah said.

"This was the time to test new players, and I was excited to see that." Chibsah believes the opportunity given to new players was a positive move.

The performances of the new players will give the technical team a "headache" when selecting the best players for the next competitive assignment.

"Clearly, we've seen some that have made cases and arguments for themselves, so it's a headache for the coach going into the September games."

Chibsah is looking forward to seeing the new faces in action again in September when the Black Stars regroup for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

"I am looking forward to seeing some of these new faces in September."