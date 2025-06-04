Faisal Chibsah expecting subsequent appearances for new Black Stars players

FIFA High-Performance Specialist, Faisal Chibsah, is excited about the potential of new players in the Black Stars squad.

During the 2025 Unity Cup, coach Otto Addo gave opportunities to young players, and some impressed.

"It was exciting to see many new faces [in the national team]," Chibsah said. "This was the time to test new players, and I was excited to see that." The new players showcased their talent, and Chibsah believes they will be a valuable asset to the team.

The performances of the new players will give the technical team a "headache" when selecting the best players for the next competitive assignment.

"Clearly, we've seen some that have made cases and arguments for themselves, so it's a headache for the coach going into the September games."

Chibsah is looking forward to seeing the new faces in action again in September. "I am looking forward to seeing some of these new faces in September," he said, as the Black Stars prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.