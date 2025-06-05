Faisal Chibsah reveals strategy to improve talent development

High-performance specialist Faisal Chibsah has outlined a strategy to enhance talent development in Ghana football.

According to Chibsah, improving the quality of education for players, families, and support staff is crucial to unlocking Ghana's full potential.

Chibsah advocates for a holistic approach to player development, emphasizing the need for improved education and support systems.

"One area where I’d like to see more improvement is the quality of education; of players, their families, and the professionals working with them," he said.

By raising educational standards, Chibsah believes Ghana can produce more talent and achieve better results.

"We all have a role to play, and if we can raise that standard, I believe we’ll produce even more talent than we are now," he added.

Chibsah is optimistic about Ghana's potential for growth, stating, "Where we are now with our education, it tells you we can do more... We’ve got more to prove than we are."