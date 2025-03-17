GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Faith Ladies stun Hasaacas Ladies to set up Jonina lash in Women's FA Cup Final

Published on: 17 March 2025
Faith Ladies have knocked out former champions Hasaacas Ladies to book their spot in the 2024/25 Ghana Women's FA Cup final.

The Dansoman-based side secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the 2021 champions, with Dorcas Okyere scoring the decisive goal.

Faith Ladies will now face Jonina Ladies in the final, after the latter thrashed Rootz Sistaz 4-1 in the other semifinal matchup. Joyce Atimbila and Matilda Fodu scored braces for Jonina Ladies, while Eva Amoako's consolation goal proved too little, too late for the Division One League side.

The stage is set for an all-Southern Zone showdown between Jonina Ladies and Faith Ladies, with the date of the final yet to be announced. Stay tuned for further updates!

