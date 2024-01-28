'Fake' agent's demand for high commission fee collapses Ibrahim Osman West Ham move

An unrecognised agent who has emerged in Ibrahim Osman’s move to English Premier League outfit West Ham United has led to the deal collapsing.

Last week, GHANASoccernet.com reported that 19-year-old has been snared up by the London-based club after agreeing a deal with Danish top-flight side FC Nordsjaelland.

The deal was reported to be in the region of 18 million euros.

But according to the Danish publication BT, Osman’s agent Mitch Bakkovens is demanding an unheard-of high commission fee for himself and this has caused the negotiations to break down.

It was later revealed that Bakkovens is not the legally-recognized agent of Osman, who has pointed the Belgian intermediary to represent his interests.

But Osman has a valid representation agreement with the English agent Darryl Powell and the three are in dispute at the Danish Football Association (DBU).

In a letter to BT, DBU denied knowing Bakkovens: "DBU is in contact with the relevant football agent and his lawyer in relation to the specific case, and that they are updated on what the case is based on."

"Both the football agent (Darryl Powell, ed.), Mitch Bakkovens and Osman Ibrahim's lawyer have been informed by DBU that it would be against the football agent rules if Mitch Bakkovens had to represent Osman Ibrahim as his football agent, as Osman Ibrahim has entered into a valid representation agreement with Darryl Powell, which remains in effect."