Falkirk coach hails Ghanaian midfielder Prince Buabeng signing

Scottish side Falkirk head coach Ray McKinnon has expressed his excitement at the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Prince Buabeng.

Buabeng has penned an initial short-term contract until the end of January.

Buaben has enjoyed playing spells with Dundee United, Partick Thistle and most recently a three year stint with Heart of Midlothian.

Speaking of his second signing, Ray McKinnon, said: “I am really pleased to welcome Prince to our squad. It is another boost for us following Saturday’s victory.

“We have been open in the fact that we were looking at potential free agents and Prince is a player that we have had in our thoughts for some time now.

“His experience and pedigree speaks for himself and I know he will make a positive impact on our squad.”