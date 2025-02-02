FALSE: GFA Technical advisor Winfried Schafer NOT paid $65,000 as monthly salary

GHANAsoccernet.com can report that newly appointed technical advisor of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Winfried Schafer will NOT RECEIVE a staggering $65,000 as monthly salary amid widespread media reports over his compensation.

Media reports in the West African nation has claimed the German tactician will earn $65,000 as monthly salary but this has turned out to be completely false.

The Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach Winfried Schafer will not receive anything remotely close to the figure being floated in the media, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The Ghana Football Association has been quick to rubbish the claims as it has propensity to cause disaffection for the governing body as the reports appears to be fake news.

The GFA has brought in the experienced coach as part of the revamp of its coaching sett-up.

The 75-year-old German, who guided Cameroon to continental glory in 2002, has also been appointed as director of football.

He will also serve as technical advisor for the Black Stars alongside head coach Otto Addo as the West Africans bid to improve their fortunes.

Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and will miss the finals for the first time since 2004, while they sit second in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group.

Only the group winners are guaranteed a place at the tournament in North America next year.

The Ghana FA has tasked Schafer with developing and implementing long-term strategic plans, leading youth development and ensuring "consistent high performances" by national sides.

Meanwhile, Ghana Under-20 coach Desmond Ofei has become assistant coach of the Black Stars, Kris Perquy has been appointed as team psychologist and fellow Belgian Gregory de Grauwe will serve as chief video analyst.

With their AFCON hopes dashed, the Black Stars will focus on improving their performance in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, facing Chad and Madagascar in the next round of matches.