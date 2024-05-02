Family of late Black Stars fitness trainer Ricky Roy Romeo pays courtesy call to GFA boss Kurt Okraku

The family of the late Ricky Roy Romeo, former fitness trainer for the Black Stars, paid a courtesy visit to Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku on Wednesday.

Leading the delegation was Mr David Narh Wussah, head of the family, accompanied by GFA Executive Council members Mr Samuel Aboabire and Mr Eugene Nobel Noel.

They informed the President about the untimely passing of the young, dynamic, and energetic physical trainer on April 28, 2024, after a brief illness.

President Okraku expressed his condolences and eulogized the departed former Black Stars physical trainer for his significant contributions to both the national team and Ghana football at large.

"It is with a heavy heart that I say that we've lost the very dynamic, intelligent, smart, and workaholic Roy at this young age," President Okraku said.

"Roy contributed immensely to the Black Stars with his technical know-how and he will be sorely missed."

"I want to assure you that the Ghana Football Association will work closely with the family to give our brother and friend a befitting farewell. He served Ghana football diligently," Okraku concluded.

Roy, known for his heroic act in 2020 when he saved a player's life during a Division One League match between Vision FC and Agbozume Weavers, joined the Black Stars backroom staff in 2021, initially under former coach Milovan Rajevac.

He continued to serve the national team, overseeing physical training sessions during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Funeral arrangements for Roy will be announced in due course.