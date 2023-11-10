Family of Late E.T Mensah calls on Ghana FA Executive Council to discuss funeral arrangements

The family of the late Enoch Teye Mensah, a former Youth and Sports Minister, has called on the Executive Council to inform them of the funeral arrangements for the deceased. The meeting was attended by representatives of the council, including President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and Vice President Mark Addo, as well as other prominent individuals in the sports industry.

President Simeon-Okraku expressed his condolences to the family and praised the contributions of E.T Mensah to the development of football and sports in Ghana. He emphasized the importance of giving the late minister the respect he deserves, citing his role in procurement of the Ghana Football Association Technical Centre at Prampram.

Other attendees also shared their memories and experiences working with E.T Mensah, highlighting his dedication and commitment to the development of sports in Ghana. They reiterated their support for the family during this difficult time and pledged to participate fully in the funeral processions and final rites.

The late E.T Mensah served as a Member of Parliament for the people of Ningo Prampram from January 1997 until January 2017 and held various positions, including Minister for Education, Employment and Social Welfare, Water Resources, Works and Housing. He passed away aged 77 in South Africa after battling ill health.

The final funeral rites of the late Member of Parliament will take place on December 5, 2023, at the State House in Accra. A wake-keeping ceremony will be held at his Prampram residence on December 4, followed by a thanksgiving service at the Methodist Church in Prampram on Thursday, December 7, 2023.