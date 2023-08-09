Fan support holds the key to Asante Kotoko's resurgence, says former player

Former Asante Kotoko player George Kennedy has underlined the significance of fan engagement in the club's efforts to regain its former glory.

Once heralded as the African club of the century, Asante Kotoko have encountered challenges across various fronts in recent times.

However, Kennedy, who also served as the club's Operations Manager previously, is optimistic that a revitalized fan base could hold the key to the team's resurgence.

Kennedy stated, "If Kotoko is to reclaim its greatness, it will largely depend on the fans. Attending our home matches could result in the club earning approximately GHC 800,000.00 per month. When you multiply that by the number of home matches in a season, it surpasses the value of any sponsorship. The primary responsibility lies with the fans if Kotoko is to shine again. We must come together."

The Porcupine Warriors are presently under Interim Management following the dissolution of the board and management. Kotoko faced a challenging campaign last season, securing a 4th place finish despite coming into the season as champions.

Kennedy stressed, "The fans have the potential to bring back the spark." He urged unity among the fan base and conveyed, "It's time to let bygones be bygones and rally behind the team."

In recent developments, Prosper Narteh Ogum was reintroduced as the head coach for a second term, prompting a surge of positivity among the fans as the new season approaches.