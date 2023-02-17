Fans attendance at Premier League games has been encouraging - Henry Asante Twum 

Ghana FA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum says fan attendance at some various venues in the country has been impressive.

Henry Asante Twum denied reports and complains about fans not patronizing the Ghana Premier League games.

He said apart from the Accra and Kumasi venues, the other league centers are mostly patronize by the fans.

"I don't agree with those who think that attendance at GPL centers is low. If you base your analysis on numbers at the Kumasi and Accra stadia, then the person will be wrong. I have personally been to games at Bechem on several occasions and attendance is very encouraging, the same at Nsuotre, Anyinase, and Samartex", he said on Kumasi-based radio station Akoma FM.

Henry Asante Twum said the dominance and competitiveness of the two Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will massively improve stadium attendance when they are consistent.

"Hearts of Oak and Kotoko will only attract the numbers when they are doing well. Two seasons ago, Hearts played Kotoko at the Accra sports stadium and the stadium was almost full as at 11 am and this happened because both clubs were winning continuously, we can't say the same today, the only thing that can attract their fans is the results. But when you are inconsistent with your results, the fans will not come. Aside Kotoko beating Kotoku Roayals and Accra Lions, tell me any other game they played convincingly to win.

He added: "Same with Hearts, the clubs must start winning convincingly and consistently, you cannot struggle to win and expect the fans to fill the stadium. They (Kotoko and Hearts) must start winning convincingly and consistently, by so doing, the fans will come in their numbers".