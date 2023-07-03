Fans filled with excitement at Betwinner Accra West District Division Three Middle League in Dansoman

It was fun and exciting at Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park as Scores of fans showed up in their numbers to support their clubs as eight teams battled it out in the 3rd edition of the Betwinner Accra West District division three middle league.

The games started with Adabraka Elders beating Sea Eagles by a goal. Taking Over FC and Kengid played out a 1-1 draw, Abor Arsenal defeated King Legends 2- 1 and KM Sports drew goalless against Accra Rockets.

Title sponsor of the middle league Betwinner had lots of prizes for fans who took part in their lucky dip draw. Fans won prizes such as mobile phones, fans, kettles, flat-screen television and other merchandise.

The Betwinner Accra West District division three middle league is a four-day tournament which will end on the 15th of July. Fans have the opportunity to win many more prizes on subsequent matchdays on the 5th, 8th and 15th of July when the final will be played.

Marketing and promotions manager of Betwinner Ghana, Victor Wellrich, says the decision to sponsor the middle league is to support the district football association and juvenile clubs at the community level.

The next set of games will be played on Wednesday with Accra Rockets taking on Abor Arsenal, Sea Eagles will face Kengid FC, KM Sporting will lock horns against King Legends and Taking Over FC will play the last fixture against Adabraka Elders.