'Fans should expect more from me next season' - Bechem United midfielder Seth Kwadwo

Bechem United midfielder, Seth Kwadwo Osei has stated confidently that he will be more dangerous and effective next season than he was in the just-ended season.

The 23-year-old joined the Hunters from Asokwa Deportivo before the start of the season and has been a revelation since his arrival.

He made 32 appearances in all competitions last season, 30 in the league, and contributed an impressive eight assists with five man-of-the-match awards, making him a fan-favorite at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

His performance was key in the success of Bechem United as they finished third giving champions Medeama SC a run for their money.

The dynamic midfielder has already announced his preparation for next season and has assured the Bechem football faithful of an improvement over what he provided last season.

“The fans should expect more from me next season. It is my debut season and it is the least. I’m hoping to do more next season”, he told Kessben FM.

His outstanding performance has caught the attention of numerous clubs, including Nations FC and Asante Kotoko. He's received other overseas offers, but Bechem United are keen on keeping him.