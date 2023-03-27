Fans to watch Black Meteors vs Algeria match for free in Kumasi

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association, has announced that fans of football will be able to attend the upcoming CAF U23 AFCON qualifying match between the Black Meteors and their Algerian counterparts for free.

This generous decision has been made as a result of the outstanding attendance and support shown by fans during the Black Stars' qualifying match against Angola last Thursday.

Fans who opt for the popular stand or the centre line at the Baba Yara stadium will be able to enjoy the match without any cost. However, for those who wish to have a more luxurious experience, VIP tickets will be available at a fee of GHc 35. To purchase VIP tickets for the game, fans are urged to dial *711#.

This exciting match between the Black Meteors and Algeria promises to be a riveting experience for all football fans, with both teams eager to secure their place in the CAF U23 AFCON. Kickoff is set for 4:00 pm, and with the opportunity to watch the game for free, fans are encouraged to come out in full force and show their support for these talented teams.

The first leg ended 1-1 in Annaba which means there is all to play for in Kumasi, but Ghana will progress to the tournament in Morocco with a goalless draw.