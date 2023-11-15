Fans will be allowed to attend Black Stars training on Thursday ahead Madagascar game - GFA

In response to public discontent, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the Black Stars' last training session on Thursday will be open to all fans interested in witnessing the preparations ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Madagascar in Kumasi

The decision to train behind closed doors on Wednesday and Thursday had sparked criticism among Ghanaians.

Addressing the issue, Asante Twum clarified that the initial decision to hold closed-door sessions was at the request of the technical team, led by coach Chris Hughton, who preferred to conduct their training at the Baba Yara Stadium away from the public eye.

"The fans watching training doesn't affect me at all. I don't think I will have issues with a directive, but before we go camping, the technical team, this is not a new thing. The technical team submits their proposal to the management committee for further discussion. The proposal they brought is the first two days of training; they will do it behind closed doors," Asante Twum explained in an interview with Peace FM, as monitored by Footballghana.com.

"When you don't accept their proposal and something happens, they will say I wanted to do this and you said no. Now this has happened, so it is the sole prerogative of the technical team as far as that directive is concerned. They feel that yesterday's training and today's training, they don't want fans to be there, but tomorrow the training session will be open to fans."

Ghanaian football enthusiasts will therefore have the opportunity to observe the team's preparations on Thursday before the Black Stars face Madagascar and later travel to Moroni to take on Comoros in their upcoming games.