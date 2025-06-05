GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Fans will focus on foreign leagues if violence persists - Kofi Adams cautions

Published on: 05 June 2025
Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has warned that if violence persists in Ghanaian football stadiums, fans will lose interest and focus on foreign leagues instead.

His remarks follow the chaotic scenes that marred a Ghana Premier League match between Basake Holy Stars and Nations FC.

Adams stressed that violent conduct creates an unsafe environment and undermines the integrity of the game.

"If we allow such things to continue, 90 per cent of the football-loving fans will focus on the foreign leagues rather than your own league," he cautioned.

The Minister emphasized the need for accountability and swift disciplinary action against those involved in violent conduct.

"People must be punished when they are found to be doing something wrong, irrespective of their status in the country or their political affiliation," Adams said.

The Ghana Football Association has acknowledged the incident and confirmed that an investigation is underway.

Adams' warning highlights the importance of maintaining safety and discipline in Ghanaian football stadiums.

