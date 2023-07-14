Farnborough boss Spencer Day delighted with signing of Ghanaian striker Michael Folivi

Farnborough have made an exciting addition to their squad with the signing of Ghanaian striker Michael Folivi, according to the English club's manager Spencer Day.

The former Chelmsford City player, who has experience in the English Football League (EFL) with Colchester United and AFC Wimbledon, has agreed to join the club for the upcoming season.

Folivi showcased his goal-scoring prowess last season, netting six goals in 14 games for Chelmsford in the Vanarama National League South. Day expressed his delight at securing the services of the talented forward and highlighted his pace and scoring ability.

"Wow, just wow," exclaimed Day, speaking about the signing of Folivi. "Buzzing to get Michael. A pacy striker who scored regularly in the EFL before a shocking injury. As he showed at the end of last season, including against us, what a striker he is and with Alfie [Pavey] has the real prospects of a lethal partnership."

Day believes that Folivi's stay at Farnborough may not be long, given his potential, and expressed his gratitude to the player's agents for recognizing the opportunities the club can provide for Folivi's future development.

Folivi himself expressed his excitement about the move, stating that his conversation with Day convinced him to join the club. He shares the same vision as the manager, aiming for success and further progress in his career.

"It all picked up on Saturday to be fair," Folivi said. "I had a great conversation with the Gaffer and he sold it to me. I see myself kicking on from here and doing good things for the Club. We've both got the same vision and that's obviously to succeed."

With the arrival of Folivi, Farnborough FC aims to strengthen their attacking options and build a successful campaign in the upcoming season.