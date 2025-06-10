Farouk Mohammed clinches back-to-back Goal King titles to fire Hohoe United into Premier League

Hohoe United striker Farouk Mohammed has firmly etched his name in the annals of Ghana’s lower-tier football, having emerged as top scorer in Zone Three of the Access Bank Division One League for two consecutive seasons.

The prolific forward continued his fine goal-scoring form in the 2024/25 season, netting 15 goals to claim the Golden Boot, a follow-up to his 17-goal haul in the 2023/24 campaign.

Farouk’s consistent brilliance in front of goal has been a central pillar in Hohoe United’s historic qualification to the Ghana Premier League, capping a remarkable run that included an unbeaten home record in Zone Three. His goals proved decisive in key matches, propelling the club to an impressive 72-point finish, the highest across all three Division One League zones.

Having powered Hohoe United’s rise from the lower ranks, the youngster is now set to play a pivotal role in their debut season in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League.

With Farouk Mohammed leading the line, Hohoe United enter the Premier League not only with momentum but also with a talisman whose hunger for goals could be vital in their bid to cement top-flight status.