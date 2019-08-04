Fast-rising Division Two side Emmanuel FC set to begin justify your inclusion

Ghanaian Division Two outfit Emmanuel FC will hold justify your inclusion exercise at the Teshie Tsuibleoo Star Park.

The exercise has been scheduled to commence on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Exceptional talents identified through the exercise shall be developed for international careers.

The fast-rising Division Two side has put together an ambitious program that should see the team becoming synonymous with top quality in all aspects of the game.

Head coach of the club Richard 'Olele' Kingson and other top coaches will preside over the exercise.

The Black Stars goalkeepers' gaffer has called on players who are ready to meet the requirements to submit their themselves for assessment.

The exercise will start at 9am prompt.

In the last four months, Emmanuel FC have clinched the maiden Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup as well the Betway Easter Gala.