Fast-rising FIFA referee Issaka Afful among 53 handed ten-year bans for breaches in Anas expose

Fast-rising FIFA accredited referee Issaka Afful is among 53 officials who have been handed ten-year bans each for breaches by the Referees Association of Ghana.
Other experienced referees like Joseph Wellington, Uriah Glah, Prosper Adii, David Adjin, Nathan Anafo are among the list.
This was after the referee's controlling body in the country acting on a complaint made by Tiger Eye Pi on the 26th July 2018 after some of its members were captured in a documentary accepting bribes.
RAG instituted a Disciplinary Committee to investigate the allegations and submitted its report which was reviewed by the Executive Committee on Saturday 15th September 2018 and upheld its decisions and recommendations.
Below is the full list under-listed referees who were found culpable for breaching relevant articles of FIFA, CAF, GFA Code of Ethics and Regulations as well as that of the RAG Constitution by their actions and inactions :
- A. Quaye
- Joseph Wellington
- Daniel Dogbetor
- Eric Nantierre
- Cecil Fleischer
- Dawood Ouedraogo
- Salifu Malik
- Theresa Akongyam
- Prosper Adii
- Issaka Ayensu Afful
- Nathan Anafo
- Badiu Ibrahim
- Mclord Arhin
- Otis Oppong
- Salifu Rahman
- Samuel Opoku Boateng
- Yaw Ametepey
- Justice Adu Poku
- Kennedy Bentil
- Leanier Addy
- Nii Kotey Kotei
- Philip Darku
- Prince Amoah
- Richlove Awuah
- B. Bortey
- Samuel Asiedu
- Samuel Borquaye
- Samuel Kyeremeh
- Saviour Amevor
- Sylvester Adzoku
- Timothy Obuobisa
- Uriah Glah
- William Agbovi
- Dickson Wellington
- Emmanuel Ansah
- Eugenia Asigri
- Haruna Bawa
- Abraham Opoku
- Alhassan Badiu
- Ebenezer Ofori Addo
- Amofa Sarkodie
- Ashitey Armah
- Ashong Ibrahim
- Atsu Dogbey
- Augustine Akugri
- Awal Mohammed
- Ben Samari
- Ben Vormawor
- Daniel Diawuo
- David Adjin
- Hayford Adehe
- Jason Nunoo
- Joseph Say