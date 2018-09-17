Fast-rising FIFA referee Issaka Afful among 53 handed ten-year bans for breaches in Anas expose

Fast-rising FIFA accredited referee Issaka Afful is among 53 officials who have been handed ten-year bans each for breaches by the Referees Association of Ghana.

Other experienced referees like Joseph Wellington, Uriah Glah, Prosper Adii, David Adjin, Nathan Anafo are among the list.

This was after the referee's controlling body in the country acting on a complaint made by Tiger Eye Pi on the 26th July 2018 after some of its members were captured in a documentary accepting bribes.

RAG instituted a Disciplinary Committee to investigate the allegations and submitted its report which was reviewed by the Executive Committee on Saturday 15th September 2018 and upheld its decisions and recommendations.

Below is the full list under-listed referees who were found culpable for breaching relevant articles of FIFA, CAF, GFA Code of Ethics and Regulations as well as that of the RAG Constitution by their actions and inactions :