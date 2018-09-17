GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Fast-rising FIFA referee Issaka Afful among 53 handed ten-year bans for breaches in Anas expose

Published on: 17 September 2018
Issaka Afful

Fast-rising FIFA accredited referee Issaka Afful is among 53 officials who have been handed ten-year bans each for breaches by the Referees Association of Ghana.

Other experienced referees like Joseph Wellington, Uriah Glah, Prosper Adii, David Adjin, Nathan Anafo are among the list.

This was after the referee's controlling body in the country acting on a complaint made by Tiger Eye Pi on the 26th July 2018 after some of its members were captured in a documentary accepting bribes.

RAG instituted a Disciplinary Committee to investigate the allegations and submitted its report which was reviewed by the Executive Committee on Saturday 15th September 2018 and upheld its decisions and recommendations.

Below is the full list under-listed referees who were found culpable for breaching relevant articles of FIFA, CAF, GFA Code of Ethics and Regulations as well as that of the RAG Constitution  by their actions and inactions :

 

  1. A. Quaye
  2. Joseph Wellington
  3. Daniel Dogbetor
  4. Eric Nantierre
  5. Cecil Fleischer
  6. Dawood Ouedraogo
  7. Salifu Malik
  8. Theresa Akongyam
  9. Prosper Adii
  10. Issaka Ayensu Afful
  11. Nathan Anafo
  12. Badiu Ibrahim
  13. Mclord Arhin
  14. Otis Oppong
  15. Salifu Rahman
  16. Samuel Opoku Boateng
  17. Yaw Ametepey
  18. Justice Adu Poku
  19. Kennedy Bentil
  20. Leanier Addy
  21. Nii Kotey Kotei
  22. Philip Darku
  23. Prince Amoah
  24. Richlove Awuah
  25. B. Bortey
  26. Samuel Asiedu
  27. Samuel Borquaye
  28. Samuel Kyeremeh
  29. Saviour Amevor
  30. Sylvester Adzoku
  31. Timothy Obuobisa
  32. Uriah Glah
  33. William Agbovi
  34. Dickson Wellington
  35. Emmanuel Ansah
  36. Eugenia Asigri
  37. Haruna Bawa
  38. Abraham Opoku
  39. Alhassan Badiu
  40. Ebenezer Ofori Addo
  41. Amofa Sarkodie
  42. Ashitey Armah
  43. Ashong Ibrahim
  44. Atsu Dogbey
  45. Augustine Akugri
  46. Awal Mohammed
  47. Ben Samari
  48. Ben Vormawor
  49. Daniel Diawuo
  50. David Adjin
  51. Hayford Adehe
  52. Jason Nunoo
  53. Joseph Say

