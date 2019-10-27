Fast-rising Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu on cloud nine after netting first La Liga goal

Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu has described the feeling to score his first goal for the club in the 2-0 win over Eibar in the Spanish La Liga.

The center back tapped in from close range for the second goal on 39 minutes at the Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla.

''When I scored the goal I was very happy I couldn’t believe it because today I scored my first goal in La Liga I was very happy it was a great feeling,'' the 20-year-old said.

''It was a corner kick and the coach taught us what to do with corner kick and we tried to do it and it didn’t work so we changed it to another play and then I was in front of the goalkeeper and then I saw the ball outside the box and I came one step to wait (for the ball).

''So I was there and I saw the ball coming so I tapped and scored.''

Salisu has started in all ten league matches for Valladolid this season.