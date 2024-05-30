Fatau Dauda explains decision to select Kotoko goalkeeper Fredrick Asare for Mali and CAR clash

Black Stars goalkeepers trainer, Fatawu Dauda insists there is no time to try no players hence the inclusion of already tested Fredrick Asare in the Black Stars squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper was part of the Black Stars for the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in Morocco despite not making an appearance.

Asare returned to the post for the Super Clash against Hearts of Oak after missing the game against Berekum Chelsea. His return was a huge boost for the Porcupine Warriors at they defeated their arch-rivals.

According to Dauda, he has a lot of goalkeepers he has been monitoring but Asare is the right man to join Lawrence Ati Zigi and Jojo Wollacot for the qualifiers.

“I have about five or six local goalkeepers in my books... but it’s about decision... We had 10 days in Morocco to prepare for those two matches... and we took them through a lot of tactics so the coach [Otto Addo] has a good idea about them,” he said.

“These are qualifying games and you can’t try a player now, the only time sometimes you can try a player is when you are going to play a friendly game so I am very hopeful maybe another time when there’s a friendly match, we will give another players it goalkeepers chance to play.

“So these goalkeepers, I’ve been monitoring them both locally and foreign, they are in my books, I take data from them so we have a lot of goalkeepers who can play for the national team in the future."