Fatau Dauda nears Hearts of Oak move as goalkeeper's trainer

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda is on the verge of joining Hearts of Oak as the club's goalkeeper's trainer, according to reports.

Sources indicate that negotiations between Dauda and the Ghana Premier League heavyweight are at an advanced stage, with both parties expected to reach an agreement soon.

Dauda's vast experience as a goalkeeper has made him a suitable addition to the Hearts of Oak technical department. At the age of 38, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role. Currently serving as the Ghana U-20 goalkeeper's trainer, Dauda has already showcased his coaching abilities.

Prior to his retirement from active football, Dauda had an illustrious playing career, representing clubs such as AshantiGold, Orlando Pirates, Chipper United, Enyimba, and Legon Cities FC.

He also earned 26 caps for the Black Stars between 2008 and 2015, featuring in tournaments like the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, where he was the first-choice goalkeeper. Dauda was also first-choice at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

With Dauda's potential appointment, Hearts of Oak aim to strengthen their coaching staff and provide valuable guidance to their goalkeepers.

The addition of such an experienced and accomplished figure in the Ghanaian football landscape is expected to enhance the team's performance.