Fatau Dauda praises Chris Hughton-led Black Stars technical team as ‘wise’

Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has praised the new technical team of the Black Stars led by Chris Hughton, calling them "wise men."

Hughton was recently appointed as the new coach after Otto Addo resigned following Ghana's group stage exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He will be assisted by Didi Dramani and George Boateng, who previously served under Addo. Dauda believes that the new coaching staff's experience and knowledge will be beneficial for the national team.

"Now we have a coach in the person of Chris Hughton and the most important thing is that he has been with the team for some time, so I think it will help us," he said.

"We have a wise technical team who can help the national team, so we just have to support them in order for them to succeed."

Ghana will face Angola in their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on March 23 and March 27. Black Stars are currently leading Group E with four points, tied with Angola, followed by Central African Republic and Madagascar in that order.