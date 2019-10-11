Fatau Dauda rates the Nigerian Premier League ahead of the GPL

Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has rated the Nigerian Premier League ahead of the Ghana Premier League, insisting a lot investment goes into the NPL.

According to the former Ashantigold shot-stopper, there are better pitches in Nigeria and the players receives good sums as wages.

The 34-year old implored the government of Ghana to invest in the development of the sport in the country.

“You hardly see a bad pitch in Nigerian football," Dauda said at the unveiling of GFA President hopeful Fred Pappoe's manifesto launch.

"The state governments intervene and ensure the pitches which are generally synthetic are put in good shape.

“They also pay better than what the clubs in Ghana do.”

Dauda enjoyed spells at Okwahu United and Ashantigold in Ghana before moving to South Africa to play for Orlando Pirates.

He returned to Ghana for another spell with the Miners, helping the Obuasi based club win the Ghana Premier League in 2016.