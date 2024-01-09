Fatau Dauda reveals heartwarming gesture from Adam Kwarasey during 2013 AFCON

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda, has refuted rumours suggesting the use of spiritual tactics to overshadow his former teammate, Adam Kwarasey.

Instead, he emphasised a touching gesture from Kwarasey, dispelling the notion of a rivalry driven by supernatural methods to underscore the camaraderie which existed between the two.

Dauda shared that, following his exceptional performance against Cape Verde in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, Kwarasey generously gifted him an expensive Samsung phone.

“I remember the game against Cape Verde; he came back to the hotel, and he was having, he bought some Samsung, new one, very expensive,” Dauda shared in an interview with Joy News.

Highlighting Kwarasey's generous act, Dauda explained, "You know Kwarasey; he has this white people mindset. He said this phone I bought it for 1,500 dollars but give me any amount and take it."

Recalling the heartwarming moment, Dauda continued, "I’m dashing it to you. I said I have 500 dollars and he said oh, bring it. It’s like he dashed me the phone after the game.”

Fatau Dauda, now the goalkeepers' trainer for the Sudanese national team, exemplified the camaraderie and mutual respect between players, countering unfounded rumors of spiritual rivalries.