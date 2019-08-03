Fatau Dauda send well wishes to AshantiGold SC ahead of Africa campaign

Former AshantiGold goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has sent well wishes to the club as they participate in this season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

The miners will begin their campaign against Equitorial- Guinea side Akonangui in the Confederation Cup preliminaries with the first leg scheduled for August 10, 2019 before the return leg at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.

"I'm hoping Ashgold SC can go far in the CAF Confederation Cup to make Ghana proud", he wished the team well ahead of their campaign in Africa.

Fatau Dauda was part of the 2014-15 squad that won the Ghana Premier League title with AshantiGold.

Dauda is currently a free agent as he failed to renew his contract with Nigerian Champions Enyimba FC.