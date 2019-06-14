Fatawu Dauda celebrates Enyimba title win

Ghana and Enyimba FC goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda was in an ecstatic mood as his side were crowned champions of the 2018-19 Nigeria Premier League on Wednesday after defeating Akwa United by 3-0.

Dauda helped Enyimba FC clinch their eighth Premier League title.

Fatawu Dauda together with fellow Ghanaian International Farouk Mohammed helped Enyimba to win the 2019 Nigeria Premier League.

The two players have been instrumental this season for their side, resulting in the team being crowned champions of their league.

The 34-year old took to Twitter to express his joy after being crowned champions

“It’s done again by Allah winning titles is my portion”, he indicated.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ByoJnGTJKKf/?igshid=1ue2ntg1mdhyu