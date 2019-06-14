GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 14 June 2019
Fatawu Dauda wins third title in three different countries
Ghana goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda

Ghana International Fatawu Dauda won his third major career trophy with Enyimba FC  making it three titles in three different countries within a span of five years.

Enyimba FC were crowned champions of the 2018-19 Nigeria Premier League on Wednesday after thrashing Akwa United  by 3-0

The 34-year old was instrumental for his club this season playing a key role to their success with fellow compatriot Farouk Mohammed.

Fatawu Dauda first won his major trophy with South Africa giant Orlando Pirates in 2014 as they were crowned FA Cup Champions.

He joined AshantiGold in the 2015-16 season and won the Ghana Premier League title to record his second major trophy.

Dauda finally made it three titles after last Wednesday’s emphatic win over Akwa United by 3-0 as Enyimba International were crowned Premier League champions  for the eighth time.

Dauda has now a trophy each in South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana

