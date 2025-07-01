Fatawu Issahaku begins pre-season with Leicester City after injury recovery

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has resumed pre-season with English outfit Leicester City.

The 21-year-old joined his teammates for preparations after recovering from an injury that kept him out for most of last season.

Issahaku spent six months on the sidelines after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which saw him make only 11 Premier League appearances for the Foxes in their ill-fated campaign.

However, ahead of the 2025/26 season, the winger looks set to help the club return to the topflight, having previously excelled in leading Leicester to the Premier League. He made a 19-goal contribution as the former English champions won the Championship two seasons ago.

Meanwhile, during the first day of pre-season, the players were put through their paces while also hitting the gym as part of their early routines.

Leicester will engage Peterborough United, Oud Hervelee Leuven and Fiorentina in pre-season friendlies before the new season kick starts in six weeks time.