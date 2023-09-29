Fatawu Issahaku content with progress at Leicester City, aims for continuous improvement

Ghana youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has expressed his satisfaction with how well he has adapted to his new club Leicester City.

He recently made an impressive first start for the club against Bristol City, having joined on loan from Sporting CP.

Before the Bristol City match, Fatawu had appeared as a substitute in three games. The game against Bristol City was a closely contested match, with Leicester City emerging victorious with a 1-0 win, thanks to Jamie Vardy's penalty.

Following the game, Fatawu took a moment to thank the fans for their support. He also celebrated Leicester City's position at the top of the Championship table after eight games.

Reflecting on his decision to join Leicester City, Fatawu expressed his satisfaction with the choice and his commitment to getting even better in his new environment.

"I think this was the right team for me to choose, you know. So I am happy. I am just getting ready to be better and better. I am just happy to be here."

The 19-year-old is hoping to build on his full debut to impress as the Foxes hope to retain their top-flight status.