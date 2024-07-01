Fatawu Issahaku credits coach Enzo Maresca for Leicester success

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku credits his success at Leicester City to former coach Enzo Maresca, who recently joined Chelsea.

Issahaku after a difficult time with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, joined Leicester on loan before the start of last season and he excelled.

The 20-year-old impressed with six goals and 13 assists in the Championship, playing a key role in Leicester's return to the Premier League.

In a recent interview, Fatawu expressed his gratitude to Maresca for the confidence and direction he received during the season.

This newfound belief allowed Fatawu to excel, and his strong performance came as no surprise to him.

"I think it is the confidence he gave me, how he guided me during the league," Fatawu said on Joy Prime, explaining the impact of Maresca's coaching.

"When I got the opportunity, I got more confidence. That was why it was easier to put out what I [did]. It was just something that I was not surprised about."

Fatawu will no longer work directly with Maresca at Leicester, as Steve Cooper has taken over as coach.