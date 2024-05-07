GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Fatawu Issahaku earns spot in English Championship Team of the Season

Published on: 07 May 2024
Fatawu Issahaku's impressive performances for Leicester City this season have been rewarded with a spot in the Sofascore English Championship Team of the Season.

The young Ghana midfielder has played a crucial role in helping his side earn promotion to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old scored an impressive six goals and provided 13 assists in the Championship this season, including a standout performance featuring a well-taken hat-trick against Southampton.

Despite being relatively new to European senior-level football, having previously played for Sporting Lisbon's B team, Issahaku quickly adjusted to the rigours of the Championship and became a vital member of the Leicester City squad.

Issahaku's decision to prioritise club football over international duty by opting out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations proved beneficial, allowing him to focus fully on his club commitments and ultimately reap significant rewards.

 

As a testament to his impact at the club, Issahaku received the Leicester City Young Player of the Year award, reinforcing his burgeoning reputation in the football community.

With his current loan spell coming to an end, Leicester City is eager to retain the promising midfielder and plans to activate his â‚¬17 million release clause to ensure he becomes a permanent part of their roster.

 

