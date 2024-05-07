Fatawu Issahaku earns spot in English Championship Team of the Season

Fatawu Issahaku's impressive performances for Leicester City this season have been rewarded with a spot in the Sofascore English Championship Team of the Season.

The young Ghana midfielder has played a crucial role in helping his side earn promotion to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old scored an impressive six goals and provided 13 assists in the Championship this season, including a standout performance featuring a well-taken hat-trick against Southampton.

Despite being relatively new to European senior-level football, having previously played for Sporting Lisbon's B team, Issahaku quickly adjusted to the rigours of the Championship and became a vital member of the Leicester City squad.

Issahaku's decision to prioritise club football over international duty by opting out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations proved beneficial, allowing him to focus fully on his club commitments and ultimately reap significant rewards.

ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ | Team of the season Another campaign of the always entertaining English Championship is behind us, so there's not much left but to unveil our TOTS! ðŸ‘‡ Leeds United's winger Crysencio Summerville deserves a special mention, as he's our Player of the Season. ðŸ† pic.twitter.com/n3gPmkNuDc â€” Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) May 6, 2024

As a testament to his impact at the club, Issahaku received the Leicester City Young Player of the Year award, reinforcing his burgeoning reputation in the football community.

With his current loan spell coming to an end, Leicester City is eager to retain the promising midfielder and plans to activate his â‚¬17 million release clause to ensure he becomes a permanent part of their roster.