Fatawu Issahaku gratefully accepts Leicester City's Young Player of the Season Award

Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku expressed deep gratitude after being named Leicester City’s Young Player of the Season.

The 20-year-old, who played a crucial role in Leicester City’s return to the Premier League, deservedly clinched the award.

Fatawu's impact was evident throughout the championship campaign, as he scored seven goals and provided 13 assists since joining the squad.

His standout performance came in a 5-0 victory over Southampton, where he netted a stunning hat-trick and assisted striker Jamie Vardy's goal.

Moreover, Fatawu played a pivotal role in the crucial 3-0 win against Preston North End, securing the league title for Leicester City.

After being honoured, Issahaku took to Twitter to express his sentiments: "It was an honour and a privilege to receive this amazing award. I want to thank my teammates and the management for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout the season, and all the foxes. I am so grateful to everyone who has always been a part of my journey. Thank You."

Following his exceptional performances, the Midlands outfit intends to exercise their buy option worth an estimated 17 million euros ($18.9 million) to secure Fatawu's services permanently.

It appears likely that the promising midfield dynamo will remain a fixture at the King Power Stadium for years to come.