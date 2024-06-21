Fatawu Issahaku hints at permanent move to Leicester City

Young Ghanaian attacker Fatawu Issahaku has hinted at his permanent transfer to Leicester City via social media.

The talented winger played a pivotal role in Leicester's successful campaign, which saw them secure promotion to the Premier League.

Issahaku, who was on loan from Sporting CP, contributed significantly with six goals and 13 assists, earning him the club’s Young Player of the Season award.

His loan agreement included an obligation for Leicester to buy him for â‚¬17 million if he played in 60% of the games and the club achieved promotionâ€”both conditions have been met.

Despite being under a transfer embargo, Leicester City is expected to finalize the purchase of Issahaku.

The youngster expressed his eagerness to return, posting on X, "Miss these moments with the lads. Can’t wait to be back soon," along with some of his favourite moments from the season.

Miss this moments with the lads

Can’t wait to be back soon ðŸ‘ŠðŸ¾ pic.twitter.com/jxWLuTlXEi â€” Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (@AbdulFatawuI10) June 20, 2024

Sporting CP initially bought Issahaku for â‚¬1.2 million in 2022. As per Flashscore, his boyhood club Steadfast are entitled to 50% of the value gained on the transfer.

This means that of the â‚¬17 million transfer fee, â‚¬15.8 million will be split between Steadfast and Sporting CP.