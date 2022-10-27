Fatawu Issahaku lauds Andre Ayew for unity in Black Stars ahead of World Cup

Youngster Fatawu Issahaku has praised Black Stars captain Andre Ayew for his leadership qualities and team unity ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

In an exclusive interview with Ghanasoccernet, Issahaku stated that the Black Stars are united ahead of the big task in Qatar and credited Ayew for this.

The winger, who became a mainstay in the senior national team after his exploits with the U20, inspiring the Black Satellites to victory at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021, emerging as the tournament's most valuable player, has witnessed Ayew's leadership skills firsthand and is impressed.

"Andre Ayew is very important to us. We have so much belief in him" he said after Wednesday's Champions League clash between Sporting and Tottenham in London.

Ghana are in a difficult group with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay, and must perform at a high level to advance as one of the top two.

Issahaku expressed optimism, saying; "The unity is so much, so I think with the team we are going to be good. We are going to make it out of the group."

Issahaku helped Sporting earn a point at Tottenham to remain in contention to advance to the next stage of the Champions League going into the last matchday.

The World Cup will start on November 20, with the Black Stars' first game scheduled for November 24.

Both Ayew and Issahaku have been included in Ghana's provisional squad and will make the final list for the tournament.