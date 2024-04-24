Fatawu Issahaku needs to learn how to manage himself, says Leicester manager

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has praised Fatawu Issahaku's impressive display in Tuesday's dominant 5-0 victory over Southampton, highlighting the winger's need to develop self-management skills.

Issahaku's remarkable hat-trick, combined with goals from Wilfried Ndidi and Jamie Vardy, secured a resounding win for Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

The Ghana international's first goal came in the 25th minute when he received a precise pass from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to slot the ball home calmly.

Leicester continued their dominance after halftime, with Ndidi heading in a cross from Stephy Mavididi just after the hour mark to extend their lead.

Issahaku then showcased his prowess with a brilliant strike from outside the box for his second goal.

The winger later turned provider for Leicester's fourth goal, delivering a low cross for Vardy to convert at the near post. Issahaku completed his hat-trick in style, finishing off Vardy's cross to cap off a swift counter-attack.

"He deserves it," Maresca remarked to BBC. "He needs to learn how to manage himself, but the performance was very good."

Currently on loan from Sporting Lisbon, the 20-year-old Issahaku has impressed in the Championship this season, tallying six goals and 12 assists.

Leicester's victory puts them on the brink of promotion, with just one more win needed to secure their place, a feat they aim to accomplish against Preston next Monday night.