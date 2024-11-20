Fatawu Issahaku out for 6-9 months after surgery

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is set to spend at least six months on the sidelines following an ACL injury sustained while on international duty.

The young forward sustained the injury during Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifier against Angola last Thursday.

Following the injury, his time with the national team was cut short as he returned to Leicester City to nurse the injury.

The former Sporting CP winger has successfully undergone surgery and is hoping for a swift recovery.

"All glory be to Almighty Allah. My surgery was successful, and I just want to tell you that I am okay. I want to thank everyone for your best wishes," he wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the injury comes as a big blow to both Leicester City and the Black Stars. The 20-year old has been a key player for the Foxes since last season and was backed to shine in the ongoing season.

However, unfortunately, his season has been cut short and will be hoping for a swift recovery to bounce back.