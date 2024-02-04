Fatawu Issahaku praises Leicester City's teamwork in commanding win over Stoke City

Ghana youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku lauded Leicester City's outstanding teamwork following their dominant 5-0 triumph over Stoke City in the English Championship on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, making a comeback after a red card suspension, played a crucial role, contributing an assist.

Fatawu's impact played a part in Leicester's commanding lead, extending their position at the top of the table to 72 points, a remarkable 11 points ahead of second-placed Southampton.

Expressing his joy on social media post-game, the 19-year-old acknowledged the remarkable teamwork, stating, "Great teamwork from the lads and what a lovely way to be back ðŸ‘ŠðŸ¾ðŸ”¥thanks to the fans for their support ðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ¦Š."

Standout performances from Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy, both scoring twice, secured the emphatic victory. Fatawu Issahaku's assist set the tone for Daka's first goal, emphasizing the impactful role played by the Ghanaian player.

With Leicester's first penalty of the day allowing Daka to secure his second goal in the second half and Vardy's late contribution off the bench, the Foxes showcased an impressive team effort.

Issahaku's season statistics in the Championship now stand at 24 appearances, two goals, and eight assists, highlighting his significant influence on Leicester City's campaign.

The former Dreams FC attacker is hopeful of remaining part of the Foxes' plans as they target a return to the Premier League.