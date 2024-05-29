GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Fatawu Issahaku ranks second in most successful one-on-ones in Championship

Published on: 29 May 2024
Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku ranks as the second player with the greatest number of successful one-on-ones in the Championship, boasting an exceptional count of 399.

Only trailing his teammate, Stephy Mavididi, who leads the chart with 447 instances, Issahaku showcases remarkable skills in taking on opponents individually.

Sky Sports data indicates that Sunderland's Jack Clarke follows closely in third place with 372 individual encounters, while Hull City's Jaden Philogene occupies fourth place having won 324 such duels.

Leeds United's Dan James completes the top five with 209 successful one-on-ones.

Displaying incredible agility and quick decision-making, Issahaku significantly contributed to Leicester's triumphant campaign.

His outstanding performance included scoring six stunning goals from the wing position, highlighted by a memorable hat-trick in the resounding 5-0 victory against Southampton.

Furthermore, the young sensation provided a staggering 13 assists, solidifying his crucial role within the team.

His contributions were effective as Leicester City secured top spot in the Championship, earning promotion to the Premier League.

