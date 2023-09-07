Fatawu Issahaku replaces injured Joseph Paintsil in Black Stars squad for AFCON qualifier

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has confirmed that Fatawu Issahaku will join the squad for their crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).

This decision comes as Joseph Paintsil, initially part of the squad, was ruled out due to an injury sustained in his last club game.

Hughton praised the inclusion of Fatawu Issahaku, stating that it presents an excellent opportunity for Issahaku's development, especially considering his limited playing time in Portugal. Issahaku's recent move to Leicester City from Sporting Club of Portugal has been seen as a significant step in his career.

"Yes, that is true, he will join the squad. He has just joined Leicester City which is a wonderful move for him coming from Portugal where he didn’t play so much. Of course, he was involved with the U-23s in Morocco in the summer and played all, three games and I think it’s a good move for him and one that will develop his career. So yes he will join. We are hoping that he will join us this evening," Hughton told the press on Wednesday.

The match, set to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium, holds great importance for both teams as they vie for a place in the prestigious tournament.

Ghana currently stand in a favourable position, needing at least a draw in the match to secure their qualification for the 2023 AFCON event, which will be held in neighbouring Ivory Coast. On the other hand, CAR, currently in third place and just two points behind Ghana in the qualification table, know that only a win will propel them to the tournament, potentially displacing the four-time African champions.