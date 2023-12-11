Fatawu Issahaku secures spot in Team of the Week after shining in Leicester City's big win

Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku has earned well-deserved recognition by securing a spot on the Sky Bet Championship WhoScored Team of the Week after an outstanding performance over the weekend.

The young talented forward played a crucial role in Leicester City's commanding 4-0 victory against Plymouth Argyle in the Championship on Saturday.

Issahaku's standout display included providing two crucial assists during the match, contributing significantly to Leicester City's impressive win.

WhoScored.com awarded him an impressive rating of 9.39 for his stellar performance, where he not only showcased his playmaking abilities but also exhibited defensive prowess with two completed dribbles and two tackles.

The Ghanaian prodigy, starting at the King Power Stadium, displayed consistency and endurance by playing the full 90 minutes. His impact on the game was evident as he played a key role in setting up goals for his teammates.

The scoring action started with Stephy Mavididi breaking the deadlock in the 14th minute from the penalty spot. Patson Daka and Mavididi added two more goals in the first half, with Issahaku providing a crucial assist for Daka's goal.

In the second half, Mavididi and Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi further extended Leicester City's lead, with Issahaku once again involved in the build-up to Mavididi's second goal.

Issahaku's overall contribution to Leicester City's success this season is notable, having made 16 appearances, scored two goals, and provided three assists in the league.